Coherent Enters Multiyear Supply Agreement With Apple

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) has entered a new multiyear strategic supply agreement with Apple, expanding partnership. Under the new agreement, Coherent will continue to produce vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers that enable key features such as Face ID on iPhone and iPad devices.

"With our new American Manufacturing Program, were proud to partner with companies like Coherent to create new jobs and bring even more manufacturing to America. This is part of our $600 billion commitment to the U.S. over the next four years," said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.

