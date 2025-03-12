Coherent Corp. Unveils Revolutionary 793nm Pump Laser Diode, Setting New Industry Standards in Thulium Fiber Laser Technology

Coherent Corp. launches a 793nm pump laser diode, enhancing Thulium fiber laser performance and efficiency for various applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has announced the launch of its new 793nm pump laser diode, which features 28W of reliable power and 97% polarization purity, setting a new standard in laser technology. This product aims to support the rapidly expanding Thulium fiber laser market, particularly in medical applications that improve patient care and recovery times. The enhanced performance of the 793nm chip allows for increased power and efficiency, reducing operational costs and enabling new industrial applications. Coherent emphasizes the chip's potential to significantly impact both medical and other sectors by providing cost-effective solutions. Available immediately, the 793nm chip is part of a broader innovative portfolio aimed at advancing laser technology in various industries.

Potential Positives

Launch of the new 793nm pump laser diode sets a new industry standard with 28W power and 97% polarization purity, positioning Coherent as a leader in advanced laser technology.

The product unlocks significant growth opportunities in the Thulium fiber laser market, poised to meet increasing demand from the medical sector and beyond.

Enhanced performance of the new chip leads to improved patient outcomes and more efficient treatment times in medical applications, reinforcing Coherent's commitment to advancing healthcare technology.

The introduction of this chip complements Coherent's existing product range, showcasing the company's comprehensive approach to laser technologies and innovation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific financial forecasting or projections for the new product, which may raise concerns about the expected financial impact on the company.

There is no mention of customer feedback or pre-launch testing results for the new 793nm chip, which could lead to uncertainty regarding its market acceptance.

The competitive landscape is not addressed, which may leave stakeholders questioning how Coherent's offerings compare against rival technologies in the Thulium fiber laser market.

FAQ

What is the new product launched by Coherent Corp.?

Coherent Corp. has launched a groundbreaking 793nm pump laser diode, providing 28W of power and 97% polarization purity.

How will the 793nm pump laser diode benefit the medical field?

This laser diode enables shorter treatment times and improves patient outcomes in medical applications of Thulium fiber lasers.

What market demand does the 793nm chip address?

The chip addresses the growing demand for Thulium fiber lasers in both medical and industrial applications by enhancing efficiency and performance.

When is the 793nm pump laser diode available?

The 793nm chip is available now, marking a significant milestone for Coherent and its customers.

Where can I find more information about Coherent’s products?

More information is available on Coherent's website or by contacting their sales team directly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J CORASANTI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,210 shares for an estimated $1,630,096 .

. CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,829 shares for an estimated $1,624,683 .

. ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. RONALD BASSO (Chief Legal & Compliance Off.) sold 4,741 shares for an estimated $369,395

HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,348 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), the leader in advanced laser technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 793nm pump laser diode, setting a new industry standard with an impressive 28W of reliable power and 97% polarization purity. This innovative product offers unmatched performance and cost-efficiency, unlocking new possibilities for applications in the rapidly growing Thulium fiber laser market.







A Game-Changer in Thulium Fiber Laser Technology







The increasing adoption of Thulium fiber lasers in medical applications has transformed patient care, offering a safer, more comfortable treatment experience with faster recovery times. With the market for Thulium fiber lasers projected to grow significantly, the new 793nm chip from Coherent is poised to meet the growing demand by enhancing laser performance, optimizing treatment time, and providing cost-effective solutions as well as enabling new applications beyond the medical market.







An Innovative Solution for the Market's Needs







The new 793nm chip is a perfect match for the growing needs of Thulium fiber laser systems. It enables higher power pumping, which translates to increased fiber laser power. In the medical market this allows for shorter treatment times and better patient outcomes; beyond the medical market, it enables new industrial applications as well. Additionally, the chip’s remarkable polarization purity delivers a more efficient pump design, boosting overall system efficiency and reducing operational costs. This combination of higher power and higher efficiency ensures that Thulium fiber lasers can continue to evolve, providing superior performance.







Setting a New Standard in Power and Polarization Purity







“We are proud to introduce a class-leading chip that combines unprecedented power and polarization purity, pushing the boundaries of what Thulium fiber lasers can achieve,” said Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems at Coherent. “Our new 793nm chip enables laser systems to be more powerful, efficient, and cost-effective, which will have a profound impact on the growing Thulium fiber laser market.”







Complementary Technologies and Future Innovations







The new 793nm chip complements the broad portfolio that Coherent offers, including fiber-coupled diode laser modules, Thulium-doped fibers and optics, contributing to a complete, cutting-edge solution for laser systems. Our Fiber Laser business unit is also working on Thulium Fiber Lasers that incorporate these chips, offering an integrated approach for customers seeking next-generation laser technology.







Product Availability and Next Steps







The new 793nm chip is available today, marking a major milestone for Coherent and its customers. As the company continues to innovate in the field of laser components and subsystems, we are committed to supporting the growing demand for advanced laser technologies that improve patient outcomes and drive industry progress.





For more information on the 793nm chip and other cutting-edge products from Coherent please visit [



https://www.coherent.com/components-accessories/hpl-se-pumps-seeds/ses-products



] or contact our sales team.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.