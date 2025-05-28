Coherent Corp. Outlines Long-Term Growth Strategy and Financial Goals at 2025 Analyst and Investor Day

Coherent Corp. outlines long-term growth strategy and financial targets at the 2025 Analyst and Investor Day.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. announced its long-term growth strategy and financial model during its 2025 Analyst and Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange. CEO Jim Anderson highlighted the company's expected revenue growth of over 22% and a 2.8X increase in earnings per share for fiscal year 2025, emphasizing efforts to drive double-digit revenue growth in key markets like AI datacenters. The event featured insights from Chief Technology Officer Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng on market opportunities in optical technology, and Executive Vice President Dr. Chris Dorman on industrial market growth drivers. CFO Sherri Luther discussed financial priorities and organizational alignment with market demands. The company provided forward-looking statements regarding future performance, noting risks and uncertainties that could impact results.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp. expects revenue to grow by over 22% and EPS to increase by 2.8X year-over-year in FY25, highlighting strong financial performance.

The company outlined a long-term growth strategy focused on key markets such as AI Datacenters, which indicates a commitment to capitalize on emerging technologies.

Coherent's leadership presented a comprehensive overview of its product and technology investments, showcasing its market-leading position in optical transceivers and components.

The new segmentation disclosed by the CFO is aimed at better aligning the organization with its end markets and strategy, which can enhance operational efficiency and focus.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains extensive forward-looking statements that warn investors about significant risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to skepticism about the company's future performance.

It highlights risks related to the company's ability to manage debt and service obligations stemming from its acquisition of Coherent, which could impact financial stability.

The mention of challenges such as integration issues from recent acquisitions and competition in product markets indicates potential operational vulnerabilities that may affect growth targets.

FAQ

What are Coherent's growth projections for FY25?

Coherent expects revenue to grow by over 22% and earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 2.8X year-over-year in FY25.

What key markets is Coherent focusing on for growth?

Coherent is targeting double-digit revenue growth in key markets such as AI Datacenters and industrial applications.

Where can I access the Analyst and Investor Day presentation?

Investors can find the presentation and replay of the event on Coherent's Investor Relations website.

Who are the key executives featured in the investor presentation?

Key executives include Jim Anderson (CEO), Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng (CTO), and Sherri Luther (CFO).

What risks does Coherent face in achieving its financial goals?

Risks include market demand fluctuations, competitive responses, and challenges in integrating acquisitions and realizing synergies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,786 shares for an estimated $1,496,907 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,970 shares for an estimated $632,795 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $51,360

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

Full Release



SAXONBURG, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global photonics leader Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”) today detailed its long-term growth strategy, key areas of product and technology investment, and target long-term financial model at its 2025 Analyst and Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange. Investors can access a webcast replay of the event and a copy of the presentation on the Company’s Investor Relations



website



.





Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “Our team has made significant progress over the past fiscal year, with revenue expected to grow by over 22% and EPS expected to increase by 2.8X YoY in FY25. Although we’re pleased with our progress, there is much more opportunity ahead of us as we focus on our long-term goals of driving double-digit revenue growth in our key markets, such as AI Datacenters, expanding our gross margin and EPS, and continuing to unlock additional value for shareholders.”







Analyst and Investor Day Presentation Highlights







Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Chief Technology Officer, highlighted Coherent’s market opportunity in optical transceivers and components for AI Datacenters, the company’s broad and deep optical technology and product portfolio, its market-leading roadmap for pluggable and CPO transceivers, the optical switching market opportunity, and our industry-leading DCI roadmap.





Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers, detailed Coherent’s Industrial market opportunity and key growth drivers across a broad spectrum of market segments, including semi cap and display equipment, precision manufacturing, and instrumentation.





Sherri Luther, CFO, outlined the Company’s key financial priorities, focus on accelerating profitable revenue growth, investment strategy, and improved financial target model, and disclosed the organization’s new segmentation to better align with its end markets and strategy.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding the opportunities ahead of us; our projected fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, financial results; our ability to achieve our long-term goals of driving double-digit revenue growth in our key markets; expanding our gross margin and EPS; and continuing to unlock additional value for shareholders, each of which is based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and our present expectations or projections.





The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this press release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the terms of the Company’s indebtedness and ability to service such debt in connection with its acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (the “Transaction”), (iii) risks relating to future integration and/or restructuring actions; (iv) fluctuations in purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (v) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (vi) changes in demand in the Company’s end markets along with the Company’s ability to respond to such market changes; (vii) the timely release of new products and acceptance of such new products by the market; (viii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (ix) the Company’s ability to assimilate other recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (x) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xi) the risks that the Company’s stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; (xii) the impact of trade protection measures, such as import tariffs by the United States or retaliatory actions taken by other countries; and/or (xiii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.









About













Coherent









Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.







Contact:







Paul Silverstein





Senior VP, Investor Relations









investor.relations@coherent.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.