Coherent Corp. Launches LEAP 600C, First 600 W Class Excimer Laser for High-Temperature Superconducting Tape Production

Coherent Corp. launches the LEAP 600C excimer laser, enhancing HTS tape production for fusion and medical applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has announced the launch of the LEAP 600C, a groundbreaking 600 W excimer laser operating at 308 nm, optimized for Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD). Unveiled at the Laser World of Photonics 2025 in Munich, this innovative laser is designed to meet the growing demand for high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tapes crucial for applications such as magnetic confinement fusion and medical imaging. The LEAP 600C boasts double the laser power and throughput compared to existing solutions and features a new active injection technology, significantly extending operational lifetime in production settings. This advancement aims to facilitate large-scale production of HTS tapes, essential for achieving future energy goals in fusion technology. The first unit has been tested successfully and will be in production by late 2025, with general availability expected in 2026.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp. has introduced the LEAP 600C, the industry's first 600 W class excimer laser designed specifically for high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tape production, which positions the company as a leader in advanced photonics technology.

The LEAP 600C's unique features, such as double the laser power and enhanced runtime, significantly improve production efficiency, addressing the growing demand in sectors like medical imaging and energy.

The successful testing of the LEAP 600C at a leading HTS manufacturer prior to its market launch indicates strong initial market acceptance and potential for widespread adoption in critical applications.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the LEAP 600C laser?

The LEAP 600C is a 600 W excimer laser operating at a 308 nm wavelength, optimized for Pulsed Laser Deposition.

When was the LEAP 600C introduced?

The LEAP 600C was unveiled on June 18, 2025, at the Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany.

How does the LEAP 600C benefit HTS tape production?

The LEAP 600C delivers double the laser power and has an extended runtime, crucial for scaling HTS tape production.

What applications use high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tapes?

HTS tapes are used in magnetic confinement fusion, medical imaging, and next-generation power grids.

When will the LEAP 600C be commercially available?

The first LEAP 600C units are scheduled for production in late 2025, with general availability expected in 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,280 shares for an estimated $902,400 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $472,405 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $91.0 on 03/24/2025

Full Release



SAXONBURG, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, introduces the LEAP 600C, the industry’s first 600 W class excimer laser operating at 308 nm wavelength, optimized for Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD). The LEAP 600C is being unveiled for the first time at Laser World of Photonics 2025 in Munich, Germany.





The LEAP 600C is engineered to address the accelerating demand for high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tapes used in magnetic confinement fusion, medical imaging, and next-generation power grids. Compared to current solutions, it delivers double the laser power and throughput and features a novel on-the-fly active injection technology that extends runtime by a factor of three in high-throughput production environments.





HTS materials are key to enabling magnetic confinement fusion, now a central pillar in zero-carbon energy strategies. Among deposition methods, PLD provides unmatched film quality for HTS applications. The LEAP 600C offers the power, uptime, and reliability required to scale global HTS tape production for use in fusion reactors, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, accelerator magnets, and next-generation power grid components.





“The LEAP 600C enables the industrial scale-up of HTS tape production, which is critical to achieving net-energy fusion milestones within this decade,” said Dr. Kai Schmidt, Senior Vice President, Excimer Laser Business Unit.





The new system builds on the proven LEAP excimer platform, which is available in 193 nm, 248 nm, and 308 nm wavelength versions and supports output powers up to 600 W. Known for high duty-cycle performance and low cost of ownership, the LEAP platform serves a wide range of industrial manufacturing applications, including display production and reel-to-reel superconducting tape processing.





The first LEAP 600C unit has been successfully tested at a leading HTS manufacturer and is scheduled to enter production in late 2025. General availability is expected in 2026.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





