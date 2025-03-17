Coherent Corp. Launches Innovative 2D Collimator Array for Advanced Optical Circuit Switches

Coherent Corp. launches a 2D Collimator Array for optical circuit switches, enhancing performance in AI and HPC applications.

Coherent Corp. has announced the launch of its 2D Collimator Array, an innovative optical assembly designed for use in optical circuit switches (OCS), which are increasingly vital for advanced data centers and applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. The 2D Collimator Array integrates a 2D lens and fiber array, offering high port density, precision, and reliability, thus enhancing OCS performance. Coherent emphasizes customizability in its design, enabling collaboration with customers to create tailored optical solutions. Guanglong Yu, Coherent's VP of R&D, highlighted the array's groundbreaking technology as a response to the growing needs of AI and supercomputing switching systems. The product will be showcased at OFC 2025 in San Francisco from April 1-3.

Potential Positives

The launch of the 2D Collimator Array positions Coherent Corp. as a leader in next-generation optical switching technology, catering to the growing demands of AI, ML, and HPC applications.

The advanced design of the 2D Collimator Array offers high port density, exceptional precision, and superior reliability, enhancing the performance of optical circuit switch systems.

The customization options and collaborative co-design approach strengthen Coherent's partnership with customers, increasing their market competitiveness.

Participation at the OFC 2025 conference allows Coherent to showcase its innovations and engage with potential clients in key technology sectors.

Potential Negatives

Neglecting to provide specific performance metrics or comparative advantages for the 2D Collimator Array may lead to skepticism regarding its actual impact and effectiveness in OCS applications.



Failure to address potential competition in the OCS market could raise concerns about the company's market positioning and the uniqueness of its offering.



The press release does not mention any existing customer feedback or partnerships that could validate the product's anticipated success, potentially undermining trust in the new product's viability.

FAQ

What is the 2D Collimator Array by Coherent?

The 2D Collimator Array is an advanced optical assembly for optical circuit switches, enhancing performance in AI and HPC applications.

How does the 2D Collimator Array improve optical circuit switching?

This technology provides high port density, exceptional precision, and superior reliability for matrix optical signal switching in OCS systems.

What applications benefit from the 2D Collimator Array?

Key applications include artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing, supporting advanced data center technologies.

Where can I see the 2D Collimator Array showcased?

Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco from April 1-3 for more information on this product.

Who can I contact for media inquiries about Coherent?

Media inquiries can be directed to innovations@coherent.com for further information and press-related questions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,829 shares for an estimated $1,624,683 .

. JOSEPH J CORASANTI sold 9,240 shares for an estimated $935,921

ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,348 and 0 sales.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/01/2024

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $120.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Dave Kang from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $86.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 10/01/2024

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the launch of its 2D Collimator Array, an advanced optical assembly designed for optical circuit switches (OCS).





OCS technology is rapidly emerging as a promising switching solution for advanced data centers supporting artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.





At the core of an OCS, 2D Collimator Array by Coherent is essential for enabling matrix optical signal switching, integrating a 2D lens array and a 2D fiber array. This advanced design provides high port density, exceptional precision, and superior reliability, enhancing the overall performance of OCS systems. The multi-beam input and output architecture developed by Coherent and customization options support co-design with customers, strengthening the company's role as a trusted partner in tailored optical solutions.





"Coherent is proud to introduce the innovative 2D Collimator Array to meet the growing demands of switching systems in AI and supercomputing," said Guanglong Yu, Vice President of R&D at Coherent. "Our advanced assembly platform ensures unparalleled precision and reliability, positioning Coherent as a leader in next-generation optical switching technology."





Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3 for more information on the 2D Collimator Array and additional OCS related products.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.



coherent.com



.









Media Contact:







:









innovations@coherent.com





