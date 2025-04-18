Coherent Corp. Launches Axon FL Fiber Coupling Module for Enhanced Mini2P Microscopy Applications

Coherent Corp. launches Axon FL fiber coupling module, enhancing Axon 920 TPC laser for Mini2P microscopy applications.

Coherent Corp. has introduced the Axon FL, a new fiber coupling module designed to enhance the versatility of the Axon 920 TPC ultrafast femtosecond laser for Mini2P microscopy applications. This plug-and-play solution allows researchers to easily switch between free-space and fiber-coupled outputs, enabling them to study complex neural circuits and cellular dynamics in living tissues. The Axon FL addresses a growing need for reliable femtosecond laser delivery in brain imaging and offers features like high-quality femtosecond pulse delivery, contrast power control, and dynamic group delay dispersion tuning. Dr. Chris Dorman highlighted the Axon FL's modular design and cost-effective upgrade path, making it an advantageous accessory for existing Axon 920 TPC users and setting a new standard in fiber-coupled laser performance for neuroscience research.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Axon FL fiber coupling module enhances the versatility of the Axon 920 TPC laser, enabling its use across a wider range of applications in neuroscience research.

The Axon FL provides a commercial solution for connecting to Mini2P microscopy setups, filling a significant gap in the market.

Its modular design and cost-effective upgrade path offer convenience and performance improvements for existing Axon 920 TPC users, strengthening customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Axon FL launched by Coherent Corp.?

The Axon FL is a fiber coupling module for the Axon 920 TPC laser, designed for Mini2P microscopy.

How does the Axon FL enhance laser performance?

The Axon FL allows for seamless interchangeability between free-space and fiber-coupled outputs, enhancing versatility for various applications.

What applications benefit from the Axon FL?

The Axon FL is ideal for exploring neural circuits and cellular dynamics in living tissues using Mini2P microscopy.

Why is the Axon FL significant for researchers?

It provides a commercial solution for connecting the Axon 920 TPC to Mini2P setups, meeting the growing demand for reliable femtosecond laser delivery.

What makes the Axon FL a cost-effective choice?

The Axon FL is an accessory that offers a modular design, precision alignment, and an economical upgrade path for current Axon users.

SAXONBURG, Pa., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announces the launch of the



Axon FL



, a fiber coupling module that transforms the Axon 920 TPC ultrafast femtosecond laser into a plug-and-play solution for Mini2P microscopy. Designed for seamless interchangeability between free-space and fiber-coupled outputs, the Axon FL significantly expands the versatility of the Axon 920 TPC laser, enabling researchers to use a single source across a wider range of applications, such as exploring intricate neural circuits and cellular dynamics deep within living tissues.





Mini2P microscopy is rapidly gaining momentum for in vivo brain imaging in freely moving animals, and the demand for reliable femtosecond laser delivery via fiber is growing. Until now, researchers lacked a direct, commercial solution to connect the Axon 920 TPC to Mini2P setups. The Axon FL bridges that gap—delivering high-quality, clean femtosecond pulses through standard FC/PC connectors and offering high contrast power control with dynamic group delay dispersion (GDD) tuning for precise optimization.





“The Axon FL unlocks a new level of flexibility for labs already using the Axon 920 TPC,” said Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers Business Group at Coherent. “Its modular design, precision alignment, and cost-effective upgrade path offer unmatched convenience and performance for Mini2P users.”





Unlike competing systems, the Axon FL is available as an accessory, making it a smart, economical choice for existing users. With robust compatibility and precision-engineered alignment features, it sets a new benchmark in fiber-coupled laser performance for the neuroscience community.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





