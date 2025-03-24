Coherent Corp. Launches Advanced eOTDR in QSFP Package for Enhanced Fiber Network Diagnostics

Coherent Corp. introduces a compact, high-performance embedded Optical Time Domain Reflectometer for enhanced fiber network diagnostics.

Coherent Corp., a leader in photonics, has introduced a new embedded Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (eOTDR) in a QSFP package designed for advanced fiber network diagnostics. This device boasts a 30 dB dynamic range, allowing it to accurately monitor fiber spans up to 150 km, which is essential for data center interconnects and telecom networks facing increasing bandwidth demands. The eOTDR provides critical measurements and works with optical channel monitors for enhanced visibility and predictive maintenance through AI. Its modular, pluggable design facilitates easy integration into routers, enabling efficient monitoring of fiber health without significant infrastructure costs. Coherent emphasizes the importance of this innovation for maintaining high-capacity fiber networks and invites attendees to learn more about it at the upcoming OFC 2025 conference in San Francisco.

Coherent Corp. has introduced an innovative eOTDR with an industry-leading 30 dB dynamic range, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of fiber network diagnostics.

The compact, pluggable QSFP format allows for seamless integration into existing infrastructure, minimizing disruption and allowing for efficient scalability in data center and telecom operations.

This advancement positions Coherent as a leader in the growing market for optical network diagnostics, addressing increasing bandwidth demands and real-time monitoring needs.

The incorporation of AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance enhances the value of the eOTDR, contributing to improved network performance and uptime for customers.

What is the new product announced by Coherent Corp.?

Coherent Corp. announced a high-performance embedded Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (eOTDR) in a QSFP package for fiber network diagnostics.

What are the key features of the eOTDR?

The eOTDR has a 30 dB dynamic range, supports spans up to 150 km, and provides precise fiber span measurements.

How does the eOTDR benefit data centers and telecom networks?

It enables real-time fiber-plant health monitoring, optimizing network performance, and enabling predictive maintenance using AI and machine learning.

What deployment model does the QSFP eOTDR support?

The QSFP eOTDR supports a scalable, "pay-as-you-grow" deployment model, allowing operators to expand their networks efficiently.

Where can I learn more about Coherent's fiber monitoring solutions?

Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco from April 1-3 for more information on the eOTDR and other solutions.

SAXONBURG, PA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces its latest advancement in fiber network diagnostics: a high-performance embedded Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (eOTDR) in a QSFP package. With an industry-leading 30 dB dynamic range, it enables precise, repeatable OTDR traces for spans up to 150 km—all in a compact, pluggable form factor.





With rising bandwidth demands, real-time fiber-plant health monitoring is critical for data center interconnects and telecom networks. The eOTDR provides precise fiber span measurements, including absolute loss, reflection values, and industry-standard SOR span traces. Combined with optical channel monitors, it delivers unmatched visibility into channel and system performance, enabling real-time optimization and predictive maintenance using AI and machine learning.





As part of the modular embedded OTDR family from Coherent, this QSFP eOTDR features a CMIS-based interface with an optimized memory map, ensuring seamless integration into routers with minimal effort. This plug-and-play solution enhances network diagnostics while minimizing infrastructure disruptions.





As optical networks shift toward pluggable modules, the QSFP eOTDR enables in-service fiber health monitoring without additional infrastructure investment. Its pluggable format supports a scalable, "pay-as-you-grow" deployment model, allowing operators to expand efficiently while maintaining quality.





"Integrating an OTDR’s complex electrical processing and high-performance optics into a compact pluggable module was a major challenge," said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarthi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent. "This innovation delivers unparalleled flexibility and performance in fiber diagnostics."





Coherent continues to lead in embedded OTDR technology, with this QSFP addressing the needs of ultra-high-capacity fiber networks where real-time visibility and proactive maintenance are crucial. Alongside eOTDR, Coherent offers complementary fiber monitoring tools, including optical channel monitors, to provide a complete view of fiber health, maximize uptime, and optimize network performance.





Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco, April 1-3 to learn more about the eOTDR and other fiber monitoring solutions.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact







innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.