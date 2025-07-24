Coherent Corp. Launches 56 Gbaud PAM4 Transimpedance Amplifier for Next-Generation Optical Transceivers

Coherent Corp. launches 56 Gbaud PAM4 TIA for 400G and 800G transceivers, enhancing performance and efficiency for datacenters.

Coherent Corp. has announced the launch of its new 56 Gbaud PAM4 transimpedance amplifier (TIA), the CHR1065, which is designed for the next-generation 400G and 800G optical transceivers. This amplifier features industry-leading input-referred noise levels, providing enhanced receiver sensitivity for longer optical reaches, alongside high linearity and power efficiency, making it suitable for deployment in energy-constrained data centers. The product supports compact designs through advanced integration and monitoring capabilities. Dr. Beck Mason, Coherent's Executive VP, highlighted this addition as part of the company's ongoing expansion in the fiber-optic ASIC market, with plans for further products to follow. The CHR1065 is currently available as a wire-bondable bare die in volume production, with engineering samples being distributed. Coherent, operating globally since 1971, continues to innovate in the photonics industry.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp. introduces the CHR1065 transimpedance amplifier, enhancing its photonics product portfolio for high-speed optical transceivers.

The CHR1065 boasts industry-leading performance metrics, including low input-referred noise and high linearity, which promise improved receiver sensitivity and reliable performance.

With a power efficiency of 227 mW per channel, the new TIA supports cost-effective and energy-efficient operations in power-constrained datacenters.

The product has been fully released to volume production and is now available, indicating readiness for market adoption and potential revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any market or competitive analysis, which may raise concerns about the awareness of Coherent's positioning within the rapidly evolving photonics sector.

There is no mention of customer demand or feedback for the new 56 Gbaud PAM4 transimpedance amplifier, potentially signaling uncertainty about market reception.

The absence of specific performance metrics compared to competitors may weaken the perceived value proposition of the new product in a competitive landscape.

FAQ

What is the new product introduced by Coherent Corp.?

Coherent Corp. introduced the 56 Gbaud PAM4 transimpedance amplifier (TIA) to its ASIC portfolio for 400G and 800G optical transceivers.

What are the key features of the CHR1065 transimpedance amplifier?

The CHR1065 offers low noise, high linearity, power efficiency, and advanced monitoring capabilities for compact optical module designs.

How does the CHR1065 support power-efficient data center deployments?

With a power consumption of just 227 mW per channel, the CHR1065 reduces operational costs and cooling demands in dense deployments.

When will the 112 GBaud and 224 GBaud ASICs be available?

Coherent plans to release 112 GBaud and 224 GBaud ASICs following the launch of the CHR1065.

How can customers request samples of the CHR1065?

Customers can request samples by visiting the Coherent website or contacting their Coherent sales representative directly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/03.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 19,838 shares for an estimated $1,738,835 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $472,405 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Tim Savageaux from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $95.0 on 05/29/2025

Full Release











SAXONBURG, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the addition of the 56 Gbaud PAM4 transimpedance amplifier (TIA) to its open-market ASIC portfolio.





Designed for next-generation 400G and 800G optical transceivers, this new CHR1065 product family combines outstanding performance with practical system-level advantages. Its industry-leading 2 µA



RMS



input-referred noise enables superior receiver sensitivity for longer optical reach, while high linearity up to 2.5 mA ensures reliable performance across varying link budgets. At just 227 mW per channel, its power efficiency supports dense deployments in power-constrained datacenters, reducing operational costs and cooling demands. The 750 µm optical pitch, advanced monitoring via I2C, and seamless four-device integration make it ideal for compact DR, FR, and LR module designs.





"Coherent continues to extend its long-standing fiber-optic ASIC portfolio and offer selected products to the open market," said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive VP of Semiconductor Devices at Coherent. "The CHR1065 is the latest example of this, soon to be followed by 112 GBaud ASICs and 224 GBaud thereafter."





The CHR1065 is available now as a wire-bondable bare die and has been fully released to volume production. Engineering samples are shipping in 25-piece waffle packs. Building on decades of deployment in Coherent optical transceivers, this TIA is backed by proven design reliability and JEDEC-standard lifetime testing. For more information or to request samples, visit



Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) | Coherent



or contact your Coherent sales representative.

About Coherent







About Coherent







Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.





Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact:







:









innovations@coherent.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f01a65c-746b-4f23-aaab-998b265087b8





