Coherent Corp. Launches 2x400G-FR4 Lite Optical Transceiver Optimized for AI-Driven Data Centers and High-Speed Ethernet Networks

Coherent Corp. launches 2x400G-FR4 Lite transceiver for AI data centers, enhancing energy efficiency and integration with Ethernet networks.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has announced the launch of its new 2x400G-FR4 Lite optical transceiver, designed for AI-driven data centers and Ethernet networks. This silicon photonics-based module offers a reach of 500 meters while reducing power consumption, making it suitable for high-volume deployments. It complements the existing 800G-DR8 transceiver with a more fiber-efficient design. The transceiver's streamlined architecture integrates a silicon photonics circuit, includes key components like lasers and photodetectors, and eliminates the need for cooling systems. Samples are currently available, with general availability set for April 1, 2025. Coherent will showcase the transceiver at the OFC 2025 event in San Francisco, highlighting its commitment to using the best technologies for various applications.

Potential Positives

Coherent Corp. launches the 2x400G-FR4 Lite optical transceiver, supporting the growing demand for high-density, energy-efficient optical interconnects tailored for AI-driven data centers and high-speed Ethernet networks.

The new transceiver is optimized for high-volume deployments, delivering a reach of 500 meters while significantly reducing power consumption, aligning with industry trends towards energy efficiency.

The 2x400G-FR4 Lite enhances Coherent's existing product portfolio, providing a more fiber-efficient solution compared to their 800G-DR8 transceiver, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing silicon photonics technology.

General availability of the product is set for April 1, 2025, with samples currently available, indicating a proactive approach to market readiness and customer engagement at upcoming events like OFC 2025.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the 2x400G-FR4 Lite optical transceiver?

The 2x400G-FR4 Lite is a silicon photonics-based optical transceiver designed for AI-driven data centers and high-speed Ethernet networks.

When will the 2x400G-FR4 Lite be available?

Samples are available now, with general availability planned for April 1, 2025.

How does the 2x400G-FR4 Lite improve power consumption?

It significantly reduces power consumption by integrating silicon photonics technology, streamlining the design and component count.

What applications is the 2x400G-FR4 Lite suited for?

This transceiver is optimized for high-density, energy-efficient optical interconnects in AI and machine learning workloads.

Where can I learn more about Coherent's products?

Visit booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco from April 1-3 or check coherent.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,829 shares for an estimated $1,624,683 .

. JOSEPH J CORASANTI sold 9,240 shares for an estimated $935,921

ELIZABETH PATRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,542 shares for an estimated $579,910 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,970 shares for an estimated $324,270 .

. JAMES ROBERT ANDERSON (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,348 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $120.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Dave Kang from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $86.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 10/01/2024

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the launch of its 2x400G-FR4 Lite optical transceiver, a silicon photonics-based module optimized for AI-driven data centers and high-speed Ethernet networks. Designed for high volume deployments, this transceiver delivers 500-meter reach while significantly reducing power consumption. It complements the company’s existing 800G-DR8 transceiver, also built with silicon photonics technology, with a wavelength-multiplexed variant that is more fiber-efficient than the DR8.





The explosive growth of AI and ML workloads is driving demand for high-density, energy-efficient optical interconnects that seamlessly integrate with Ethernet-based front-end networks. The 2x400G-FR4 Lite is engineered to support these evolving architectures by providing a streamlined design that lowers power consumption through silicon photonics integration and presents an alternative to conventional EML-based solutions for shorter reaches or less demanding applications.





“The 2x400G-FR4 Lite is built with silicon photonics, reinforcing our commitment to selecting the best technology for each application,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Executive Vice President, Datacom Transceivers. “With a technology portfolio that spans vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL), electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML), directly modulated lasers (DML), and silicon photonics, we tailor our solutions to optimize performance, efficiency, and cost for each application. In this case, silicon photonics was the optimal choice.”





The 2x400G-FR4 Lite integrates a silicon photonics integrated circuit (PIC) for reduced component count and streamlined production. It includes CW lasers, photodetectors, and passive optical components. It also eliminates the need for thermoelectric coolers.





Samples of the 2x400G-FR4 Lite are available now, with general availability planned for April 1, 2025. Visit booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3 for more information on this and the portfolio of silicon photonics transceivers from Coherent.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.