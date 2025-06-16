Coherent Corp. Expands PowerMax™ Sensor Portfolio with New PM15K+ Laser Sensor and Backscatter Shield for PM10K+

Coherent Corp. expands its PowerMax™ sensor portfolio with new high-power sensors and backscatter shield for improved laser measurement.

Quiver AI Summary

Coherent Corp. has announced the expansion of its PowerMax sensor portfolio with the introduction of the PM15K+ high-power laser sensor and a backscatter shield for the PM10K+. The PM15K+ can measure continuous laser power up to 15 kW and intermittent power up to 20 kW, making it suitable for high-throughput industrial environments, while the backscatter shield significantly enhances the PM10K+ by reducing reflected laser energy from 10–15% to 1% or less, improving measurement accuracy and safety. Both new products are compatible with Coherent’s LabMax-Pro and PowerMax-Pro systems, catering to various industrial, scientific, and medical applications. This initiative underscores Coherent's dedication to advancing laser measurement technologies. More details are available at the upcoming Laser World of Photonics event in Munich or on their website.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the PM15K+ sensor expands Coherent's PowerMax™ portfolio, meeting increased demand for high-power laser measurement in industrial settings.

The PM15K+ sensor's ability to measure continuous power up to 15 kW and intermittent power up to 20 kW positions Coherent favorably within the high-power laser market.

The new backscatter shield for the PM10K+ enhances measurement accuracy and safety, reducing reflected laser energy from 10-15% to 1% or less, improving user trust in Coherent's products.

Both innovations are compatible with existing systems, demonstrating Coherent's commitment to supporting existing customers while attracting new ones in diverse applications.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are the new products announced by Coherent Corp.?

Coherent Corp. announced the PM15K+ high-power laser sensor and a backscatter shield for the PM10K+ sensor.

What features does the PM15K+ laser sensor offer?

The PM15K+ sensor measures continuous laser power up to 15 kW and intermittent power up to 20 kW, with a 100 mm x 100 mm active area.

How does the backscatter shield improve laser measurement?

The backscatter shield reduces reflected laser energy from 10-15% down to 1% or less, enhancing measurement accuracy and safety.

What applications are supported by the new sensor offerings?

The new sensors support various industrial manufacturing, scientific, and medical laser applications, compatible with LabMax-Pro and PowerMax-Pro systems.

Where can I learn more about Coherent's innovations?

Visit coherent.com or meet the team at Laser World of Photonics in Munich from June 24-27, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,196 shares for an estimated $1,219,777 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $391,525 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $91.0 on 03/24/2025

Full Release



SAXONBURG, Pa., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading PowerMax™ sensor portfolio with two new innovations: the PM15K+ high-power laser sensor and a new backscatter shield option for the PM10K+. These new solutions address the growing demand for accurate, efficient, and safe measurement of high-power laser systems in industrial environments.





The PM15K+ sensor is designed to measure continuous laser power up to 15 kW, with the capability to handle intermittent power up to 20 kW. Featuring a large 100 mm x 100 mm active area, it accommodates wide beam diameters typically found in high-power diode and fiber laser systems. With a typical response time of just 5 seconds, the PM15K+ is ideal for high-throughput industrial settings that require fast, reliable laser power measurements.





Coherent also introduced a major enhancement to its popular PM10K+ sensor—a backscatter shield that dramatically improves measurement accuracy and safety. The shield reduces reflected laser energy from 10–15% down to 1% or less, capturing stray laser light that might otherwise interfere with surrounding equipment or personnel. It features a 65 mm round input aperture and integrates seamlessly with existing PM10K+ systems.





“These new innovations reflect our commitment to advancing the state of laser measurement,” said Dr. Torsten Rauch, Senior Vice President, Solid State Business Unit. “With the PM15K+ and backscatter shield for the PM10K+, users now have more tools to measure high-power lasers accurately, efficiently, and safely.”





Both new offerings are generally available and are fully compatible with the Coherent LabMax-Pro and PowerMax-Pro systems, supporting a wide range of industrial manufacturing, scientific, and medical laser applications.





For more information, meet our team at Laser World of Photonics, Munich, 24-27 June or visit coherent.com.







About Coherent







Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



coherent.com



.









Media Contact







:









innovations@coherent.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.