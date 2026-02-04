Coherent Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $145.1 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $71.1 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coherent Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $248.2 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $1.685 billion from $1.434 billion last year.

Coherent Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145.1 Mln. vs. $71.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.685 Bln vs. $1.434 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.28 B To $ 1.48 B Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.70 B To $ 1.80 B

