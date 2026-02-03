Coherent (COHR) Price Target Increased by 12.87% to 208.41

The average one-year price target for Coherent (NYSE:COHR) has been revised to $208.41 / share. This is an increase of 12.87% from the prior estimate of $184.64 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $278.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.11% from the latest reported closing price of $229.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.35%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 170,093K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,687K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,960K shares , representing an increase of 22.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 50.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,394K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,093K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 86.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,063K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 29.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,984K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,903K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.