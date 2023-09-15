News & Insights

Coherent CFO Mary Jane Raymond Agrees To Step Down

September 15, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) announced on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Mary Jane Raymond has agreed to conclude her services as CFO with effect from September 29, 2023, following a mutual agreement between the two parties.

However, according to transition services and the final deal, Raymond will remain with the company in a full-time, non-executive role beginning from an effective date to April 1, 2024.

Subsequently, Coherent has appointed its Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Richard Martucci, as its interim CFO with effect from September 30, 2023, until a permanent successor is identified.

