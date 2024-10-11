Coherent Appoints Sherri Luther As CFO And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) announced Friday that following a comprehensive search, it has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective today.

Luther has more than 30 years of strategic and financial operations experience, with an expertise in financial reporting, forecasting, internal audit, M&A, treasury, investor relations, operations and global supply chain management.

Luther joins Coherent from Lattice Semiconductor, where she was Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Before Lattice, she spent 16 years at Coherent, Inc., prior to its acquisition, including as Corporate Vice President of Finance.

Previously, Luther had senior finance and accounting roles at companies including Quantum, Ultra Network Technologies and Arthur Andersen.

