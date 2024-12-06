Cohere, CoreWeave to partner on mega data center in Canada, Bloomberg says

Nvidia (NVDA)-backed AI startup Cohere is teaming up with CoreWeave to build a multibillion-dollar data center in Canada, Bloomberg’s Mathieu Dion reports. The location of the new AI data center, to be built by CoreWeave, has yet to be officially determined, though Cohere is expected to provide a significant investment in the project as it seeks to train its models and secure computing power in Canada. The Canadian government will support Cohere, which has raised $970M from investors including Nvidia, Oracle (ORCL), and Cisco (CSCO), for as much as C$240M, Bloomberg says.
