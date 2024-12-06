News & Insights

Cohere, CoreWeave to partner on mega data center in Canada, Bloomberg says

December 06, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nvidia (NVDA)-backed AI startup Cohere is teaming up with CoreWeave to build a multibillion-dollar data center in Canada, Bloomberg’s Mathieu Dion reports. The location of the new AI data center, to be built by CoreWeave, has yet to be officially determined, though Cohere is expected to provide a significant investment in the project as it seeks to train its models and secure computing power in Canada. The Canadian government will support Cohere, which has raised $970M from investors including Nvidia, Oracle (ORCL), and Cisco (CSCO), for as much as C$240M, Bloomberg says.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

