Cohen & Steers Inc. Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $41.71 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $39.67 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cohen & Steers Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.72 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $141.72 million from $133.20 million last year.

Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

