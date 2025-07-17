Cohen & Steers Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $36.85 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $31.77 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cohen & Steers Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.32 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $136.13 million from $121.72 million last year.

Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.85 Mln. vs. $31.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $136.13 Mln vs. $121.72 Mln last year.

