Cohen & Steers Earnings Preview

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cohen & Steers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits Cohen & Steers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.78 0.67 0.71 EPS Actual 0.78 0.77 0.68 0.70 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Cohen & Steers Shares

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $74.44 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cohen & Steers

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cohen & Steers.

Analysts have provided Cohen & Steers with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $78.0, suggesting a potential 4.78% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Victory Capital Holdings, Federated Hermes and Affiliated Managers Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victory Capital Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $76.6, suggesting a potential 2.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 46.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Affiliated Managers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $194.5, suggesting a potential 161.28% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Victory Capital Holdings, Federated Hermes and Affiliated Managers Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cohen & Steers Outperform 17.29% $72.49M 9.14% Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 12.91% $45.78M 6.70% Federated Hermes Neutral 8.48% $287.52M 7.44% Affiliated Managers Group Neutral 4.32% $285.50M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

Cohen & Steers ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is below the top performer. Overall, Cohen & Steers is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for close to two thirds of its $79.3 billion in managed assets at the end of January 2024. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. The firm's distribution is balanced among its closed-end funds, open-end funds, and institutional accounts. During the past four calendar quarters, the company garnered 42% (27%) of its managed assets (base management fees) from institutional clients, 45% (52%) from open-end funds, and 13% (21%) from closed-end funds.

Breaking Down Cohen & Steers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cohen & Steers's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cohen & Steers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cohen & Steers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

To track all earnings releases for Cohen & Steers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

