Cohen & Company Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) revealed a profit for first quarter of $1.49 million

The company's earnings totaled $1.49 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $0.329 million, or $4.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 101.5% to $57.90 million from $28.74 million last year.

Cohen & Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.49 Mln. vs. $0.329 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $4.65 last year. -Revenue: $57.90 Mln vs. $28.74 Mln last year.

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