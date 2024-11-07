Cogstate Director Receives New Performance Rights

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Bradley O’Connor receiving 920,251 performance rights valued at $897,245. This allocation, approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, reflects confidence in O’Connor’s continued leadership. Investors might view this as a positive sign for the company’s future prospects.

