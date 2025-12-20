Cogstate (COGZF) Price Target Increased by 28.02% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for Cogstate (OTCPK:COGZF) has been revised to $1.94 / share. This is an increase of 28.02% from the prior estimate of $1.51 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.92 to a high of $2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 158.43% from the latest reported closing price of $0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogstate. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGZF is 0.01%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 286K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 76K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 53.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGZF by 108.91% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAIEX - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

