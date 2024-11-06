Cogra 48 SA Launches Share Buyback Program

Cogra 48 SA (FR:ALCOG) has released an update.
Cogra 48 SA has announced a share buyback program running from November 6 to November 30, 2024, with the intention of enhancing share liquidity, employee incentives, and potential external growth opportunities. The company plans to repurchase up to 20,000 shares, with a maximum purchase price set at €10 per share. This initiative reflects Cogra’s strategic approach to strengthen its financial position and shareholder value.
