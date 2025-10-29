Cognyte Software (CGNT) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Cognyte Software (NasdaqGS:CGNT) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.00% from the latest reported closing price of $8.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNT is 0.43%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 57,712K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 7,027K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,737K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 16.91% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 6,712K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,666K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Value Base holds 5,719K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,216K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 44.18% over the last quarter.

