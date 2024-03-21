Cognizant To Use Google's Gemini AI Chatbot For Software Development Productivity

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced an expansion of its artificial intelligence or AI partnership with Google Cloud Platform, offered by Google LLC of Alphabet Inc., with a view to drive software development productivity.

Cognizant plans to adopt Google's AI-powered chatbot Gemini for Google Cloud to accelerate velocity for its software developers. The partnership will enable Cognizant's more than 70,000 associates on Google Cloud's latest AI technologies.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said, "Generative AI has the potential to significantly improve every stage of the software delivery lifecycle, helping developers quickly generate code, troubleshoot issues, and automate processes. By training and enabling its workforce on Gemini for Google Cloud, Cognizant can expedite the speed and quality of software development projects for joint customers."

Cognizant will adopt Gemini for Google Cloud in two ways. Cognizant associates will be trained to use Gemini for software development assistance, and the company is integrating Gemini's advanced capabilities within its internal operations and platforms.

Using Gemini for Google Cloud, Cognizant's developers will be equipped to write, test, and deploy code faster and more effectively with the help of AI-powered tools. It will improve the reliability and cost efficiency of building and managing client applications.

Over the next 12 months, Cognizant will invest in enabling its associates across multiple Cognizant functions on Google Cloud's AI offerings, in line with its Synapse initiative to upskill one million individuals globally by 2026.

Cognizant will also work to integrate Gemini into its suite of automated platforms and accelerators, beginning with the recently announced Cognizant Flowsource platform for developers.

As per the findings from a recent Cognizant and Oxford Economics study, New Work, New World, generative AI could inject up to $1 trillion into the U.S. economy by 2032.

Through the latest deal, Cognizant and Google Cloud expect to utilize Gemini to deliver a broad range of benefits to enterprise clients across industries. Gemini could help them build applications quickly, rigorously test code, and swiftly remediate issues to optimize performance throughout the software delivery lifecycle.

Cognizant said it has committed to invest $1 billion in generative AI over three years as its a powerful tool to amplify human potential.

Cognizant announced its major gen AI partnership with Google Cloud in May 2023, which was further expanded in August 2023 to create healthcare large language model solutions.

