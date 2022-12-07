Markets
Cognizant To Acquire Utegration LLC

December 07, 2022 — 08:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) has agreed to acquire Utegration LLC, a full-service consulting and solutions provider specializing in SAP?technology and SAP-certified products for the energy and utilities sectors. Cognizant will gain approximately 350 employees in North America and India.

Utegration serves 50+ North America-based clients in the energy and utilities sector. The company's portfolio of industry-specific custom solutions includes: Utility4U, MeterData4U, Finance4U, and LoadPlanning4U.

"Utegration has been a strategic partner for SAP in the utilities space for over a decade. They've been instrumental in delivering successful implementations and solutions for key SAP customers in the vertical," said Lloyd Adams, President of SAP North America.

