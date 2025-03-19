Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock: Is CTSH Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a leading professional services company providing consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. With a market cap of $39.6 billion, Cognizant’s operations span various countries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Cognizant fits the bill perfectly. Given the company’s extensive operations and strong clientele, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

CTSH touched its two-year high of $90.82 on Feb. 14 and is currently trading 12.4% below that peak. CTSH stock has gained 1.7% over the three months, notably outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 8.7% decline during the same time frame.

Cognizant has outperformed the technology sector over the longer term as well. CTSH gained 5.6% over the past six months and nearly 6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLK’s 2.3% dip over the past six months and 2.8% uptick over the past year.

To confirm the uptrend and recent plunge, CTSH has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since mid-September 2024 and dropped below its 50-day moving average last week.

Cognizant’s stock prices soared 4.2% in the trading session after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 5. The company observed an 11% year-over-year increase in bookings and reported a 6.8% year-over-year growth in revenues to $5.1 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 49 basis points. However, due to higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses Cognizant’s net margins experienced a slight contraction. Its adjusted net income increased by a modest 4.7% year-over-year to $800 million. Nevertheless, its adjusted EPS of $1.21 surpassed the consensus estimates by 8%, boosting investor confidence.

Furthermore, Cognizant notably outperformed its peer Wipro Limited’s (WIT) 5.8% decline over the past six months and 83 bps dip over the past 52 weeks.

However, analysts remain cautious about Cognizant’s longer-term prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating among the 23 analysts covering it. CTSH’s mean price target of $90.63 suggests a 13.9% premium to current price levels.

