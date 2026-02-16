Cognizant Technology Solutions Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Scale Agentic AI Deployment

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), on Monday announced an expanded strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Google Cloud to operationalize agentic AI at enterprise scale, moving beyond platform integration to execution-focused deployment.

The company is investing in and deploying Google Workspace alongside Gemini Enterprise internally to enhance productivity, employee experience and delivery velocity.

The company will also introduce a new productivity offering combining Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace to help clients transition from manual workflows to AI-driven processes, including collaborative content creation and supplier communications.

Cognizant is setting up a dedicated Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence to support large-scale deployment of agentic AI.

The delivery will follow its Agent Development Lifecycle, integrating AI from initial design and planning through implementation and full production rollout.

On Friday, Cognizant had closed at $306.02, 3.35 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.14 cents lesser before ending the trade at $305.88.

