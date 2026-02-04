Markets
CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

February 04, 2026 — 06:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $648 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $5.333 billion from $5.082 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $648 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $5.333 Bln vs. $5.082 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.36 B To $ 5.44 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.