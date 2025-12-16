Markets
CTSH

Cognizant Signs Five-year IT Services Agreement With ERIKS

December 16, 2025 — 04:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), a provider of IT services and consulting, on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a five-year agreement with ERIKS, a supplier of industrial components.

The announcement did not disclose any financial terms or consideration for the agreement.

Under the agreement, the company will manage all of ERIKS' operational IT services and support the modernization and transformation of its technology stack.

The multi-year partnership is expected to improve operational efficiency, strengthen digital capabilities, and support ERIKS' plans to innovate and expand its business across Europe and other markets.

On Monday, Cognizant closed trading 0.13% higher at $84.05 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.