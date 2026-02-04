Markets
Cognizant Issues 2026 Guidance

February 04, 2026

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) said it expects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.56 to $5.70, growth of 5% to 8%. The company expects full-year revenue to be $22.14 to $22.66 billion. In 2026, the company expects to return $1.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, including $1 billion of share repurchases. For the first quarter, Cognizant projects revenue to be $5.36 to $5.44 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $648 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.10 per share, last year. Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $1.35 per share for the period. Revenue rose 4.9% to $5.333 billion from $5.082 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Cognizant shares are up 0.03 percent to $74.52.

