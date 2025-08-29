Cognizant Invests In Agentic AI, Adding 1,000 Context Engineers By 2026

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Friday announced an initiative to advance agentic AI by deploying around 1,000 context engineers in the upcoming year. According to the company, the move will position context engineering as an important discipline for enabling AI agents to reason, act, and adapt to enterprise goals.

As part of the program, Cognizant said that it is partnering with Workfabric AI, whose ContextFabric platform transforms enterprise workflows, data, rules, and processes into actionable context for AI agents. Acting as a continuous grounding layer, ContextFabric keeps AI aligned with real-world execution patterns and enables context engineering at scale, the company added.

Cognizant said that context engineering skills will be developed across its service lines and integrated into its Agentic Development Lifecycle or ADLC and enterprise-agentification framework. This holistic approach ensures AI agents operate effectively, securely, and at scale.

With help from ContextFabric, Cognizant said that its engineers will capture enterprise knowledge, manage the full context lifecycle, build integration pipelines, package reusable "context packs," and design industry-specific blueprints. These capabilities will help enterprises work beyond AI pilots, thus speeding up time-to-value and improving solution quality, the company added.

Commenting on the developments, Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant, said, "Cognizant's deep expertise in engineering, operations, and industry domains positions us to create unique value. By training 1,000 context engineers and equipping them with Workfabric AI's ContextFabric platform, we are helping our clients move beyond experimentation toward scalable AI adoption."

