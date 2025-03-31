Cognizant Grows Through Expanding Clientele & Strong Partnerships

Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH is benefiting from an expanding clientele and a strong partner base. A favorable mix of business renewals and expansions of new opportunities are major drivers for Cognizant in 2025.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, CTSH secured 10 large deals, up from seven in the previous year, bringing the total to 29 large deals for the year.



CTSH also made significant strides in advancing its AI capabilities, with innovations like the Neuro AI Multi-Agent accelerator, Neuro Cybersecurity and Neuro Edge for real-time AI. These developments allowed the company to expand its AI offerings, including AI-driven tools like Cognizant Moment and Flowsource.

CTSH Advances AI Solutions With NVIDIA’s Expertise

Cognizant is advancing its leadership in AI-driven innovation through strategic partnerships and advanced technology integrations.



CTSH, in collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA, is driving AI adoption across industries with advancements in enterprise AI agents, industry-specific Large Language Model (LLMs), digital twins for smart manufacturing and AI infrastructure.



Leveraging Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform and NVIDIA’s technology, the offerings include multi-agent systems for real-time decision-making, tailored LLMs for sectors like healthcare and smart manufacturing solutions powered by NVIDIA Omniverse.



CTSH also provides robust AI infrastructure with “GPU as a Service” and enhanced data pipelines through NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerator, optimizing client operations and accelerating business transformation.

Cognizant’s Rich Partner Base to Drive Prospects

CTSH’s expanding partner base, which includes NVDA, Boehringer Ingelheim, CrowdStrike CRWD, Zscaler ZS, ServiceNow, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and Amazon, is expected to drive its prospects in 2025.



Cognizant’s collaboration with CrowdStrike aims to drive enterprise security transformation by delivering AI-powered cybersecurity services through the Falcon platform. The partnership focuses on streamlining security operations, consolidating fragmented legacy products, and enhancing cybersecurity posture using Falcon NextGen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security.



CTSH expanded its partnership with Zscaler to help enterprises simplify and transform their security posture by leveraging an advanced, AI-enabled zero-trust cloud security platform, providing coordinated solutions to address evolving cyber threats, reduce security complexity, maximize security posture, and deliver scalable, cost-effective outcomes.



Cognizant also announced its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in March 2025 to launch an end-to-end technology platform powered by the Veeva Development Cloud aimed at streamlining clinical operations and enhancing operational efficiencies across the biopharmaceutical leader's global teams.

CTSH Initiates Strong 2025 Guidance

Cognizant’s strong portfolio, along with an expanding partner base, reflects solid top-line growth potential over the long run.



CTSH expects first-quarter 2025 revenues between $5 billion and $5.1 billion, indicating growth of 5.6-7.1% and an increase of 6.5-8% on a cc basis.



For 2025, revenues are expected to be $20.3-$20.8 billion, implying an increase of 2.6-5.1% on a reported basis and growth of 3.5-6% on a cc basis.



The adjusted operating margin for 2025 is expected to be 15.5-15.7% (an increase of 20-40 basis points).



Adjusted earnings per share for 2025 are expected between $4.90 and $5.06.

