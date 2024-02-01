Cognizant (CTSH) Expands Gen-AI Footprint With Flowsource

Cognizant CTSH is expanding its generative AI capabilities with the launch of its latest Flowsource platform. The cutting-edge generative AI-enabled platform is designed to revolutionize the landscape of software engineering for enterprises.



In response to the dynamic market environment, where businesses are increasingly becoming technology-centric, Cognizant Flowsource aims to empower organizations to meet the demands of the gen AI era by accelerating the software development lifecycle.



The platform seamlessly integrates all stages of software development, providing cross-functional engineering teams with a comprehensive suite of digital assets and tools. This integration facilitates the delivery of high-quality code at an accelerated pace while ensuring increased control and transparency. Cognizant Flowsource addresses the challenges posed by the evolving market dynamics, including emerging technologies, new competitors and shifting customer demands.



Cognizant Flowsource acts as a unified engineering platform, connecting all stakeholders involved in software delivery. The platform incorporates generative AI-enabled tools and process orchestration, enabling teams to work efficiently and with heightened focus. Features such as self-service templates, automated testing and documentation, along with the use of enterprise knowledge bases, enhance productivity. The platform also provides multiple levels of quality checks to ensure high-quality code output.



Cognizant Flowsource not only improves productivity but also enhances transparency within an organization's software engineering ecosystem. By providing a deeper understanding of issues and enabling faster problem-solving, the platform contributes to seamless strategy delivery. Additionally, Cognizant Flowsource serves as an extendable platform, allowing enterprises to integrate third-party plugins to further expedite work processes.

This latest offering joins Cognizant's suite of platform solutions, including Cognizant Neuro AI, Cognizant Neuro IT Operations and Cognizant Skygrade, reinforcing its commitment to helping enterprises navigate the complexities of IT environments and transition toward a cloud-native architecture. With Cognizant Flowsource, organizations are poised to thrive in the era of generative AI and modern engineering.

Cognizant’s Prospects Ride on Strong Partner Base

Cognizant’s strong partner base, which includes Microsoft MSFT, Fortrea FTRE and ServiceNow NOW, has been a key catalyst. Its shares have returned 18% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 12.4% in the past six months.



Microsoft and Cognizant are leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to jointly introduce the Innovation Assistant, an advanced generative AI-powered tool that forms a cornerstone of Cognizant's internal innovation initiative, Bluebolt.



The company has been recently selected as Fortrea's technology transformation provider, aiming to enhance digital infrastructure and accelerate innovation in clinical development for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors.



Moreover, Cognizant deepened its relationship with ServiceNow through the launch of Telco Assurance 360, a cloud-based, AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize service management strategies for telecommunications companies in the AI era.



However, the company is suffering from weakness in the Financial Services segment. It continues to expect the challenging macro environment to hurt spending rates and affect top-line growth.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues between $4.69 billion and $4.82 billion, indicating a decline of 3.1% to an increase of 0.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at $4.76 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.6%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

