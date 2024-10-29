News & Insights

Cognizant, AWS To Deliver Smart Manufacturing Solutions - Quick Facts

October 29, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, with plans to deliver advanced technology solutions and cloud computing services, focused on enhancing smart manufacturing capabilities for global enterprises across industries. Under the collaboration, Cognizant will work with clients to advise, implement, deploy and manage smart manufacturing solutions, which include performing OT system integration, network modernization using an industrial data platform and autonomous plant operations tools built on AWS.

Cognizant said the latest expansion of its collaboration with AWS is designed to meet the growing market demand for Internet of Things, data, artificial intelligence and cloud adoption in Industry 4.0 applications, such as digital twins, simulations, manufacturing execution systems, edge computing, and operational technology cybersecurity solutions, which Cognizant plans to demonstrate in its manufacturing innovation centers in the U.S. and India.

