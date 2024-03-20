Cognizant Announces Renewed Collaboration With Cermaq

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) has renewed collaboration with Cermaq Group AS, a global salmon producer. The renewal comes after an existing ten-year relationship. The collaboration will cover both the Norwegian and Canadian entities for Cermaq.

Cognizant will seek to simplify, modernize, and secure Cermaq's technology landscape across infrastructure services, On-Premise and Cloud, while also testing out the latest technology trends including AI and Gen AI. Cognizant targets to reduce the total cost of ownership, speed up time to market, lay the foundations for the digital enablement of Cermaq globally.

