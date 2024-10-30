Cognex Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.59 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $18.92 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $33.93 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $234.74 million from $197.24 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29.59 Mln. vs. $18.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $234.74 Mln vs. $197.24 Mln last year.

