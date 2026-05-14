Cognex (CGNX) Price Target Increased by 14.70% to 75.81

The average one-year price target for Cognex (NasdaqGS:CGNX) has been revised to $75.81 / share. This is an increase of 14.70% from the prior estimate of $66.10 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.70 to a high of $98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.13% from the latest reported closing price of $63.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 29.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.10%, an increase of 35.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 177,677K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,371K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,430K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,673K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,013K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 40.76% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 6,142K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 60.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,315K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 4.88% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.