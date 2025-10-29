COGECO Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - COGECO Inc. (CGO.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$16.48 million, or C$1.71 per share. This compares with C$19.25 million, or C$1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, COGECO Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$20.49 million or C$2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to C$731.37 million from C$768.66 million last year.

COGECO Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$16.48 Mln. vs. C$19.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.71 vs. C$1.99 last year. -Revenue: C$731.37 Mln vs. C$768.66 Mln last year.

