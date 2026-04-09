COGECO Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - COGECO Inc. (CGO.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$18.96 million, or C$1.97 per share. This compares with C$18.17 million, or C$1.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, COGECO Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$20.46 million or C$2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to C$713.04 million from C$753.25 million last year.

COGECO Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$18.96 Mln. vs. C$18.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.97 vs. C$1.88 last year. -Revenue: C$713.04 Mln vs. C$753.25 Mln last year.

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