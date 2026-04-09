Cogeco Communications Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$80.01 million, or C$1.89 per share. This compares with C$74.67 million, or C$1.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cogeco Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$83.22 million or C$1.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to C$693.56 million from C$732.43 million last year.

Cogeco Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$80.01 Mln. vs. C$74.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.89 vs. C$1.76 last year. -Revenue: C$693.56 Mln vs. C$732.43 Mln last year.

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