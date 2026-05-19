Coffee Prices Rise as ICE Inventories Shrink

July arabica coffee (KCN26) on Tuesday closed up +5.95 (+2.25%), and July ICE robusta coffee (RMN26) closed up +39 (+1.18%).

Coffee prices erased early losses on Tuesday and moved higher as the three-week selloff pushed prices into heavily oversold territory, sparking technical buying and fund short-covering. Also, ICE coffee inventories have trended lower over the past 2 months, which is supportive of coffee prices. ICE robusta inventories fell to a 2-year low of 3,631 lots last Friday. Also, ICE arabica coffee inventories fell to a 2.75-month low of 458,735 bags on Tuesday.

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Coffee prices initially moved lower on Tuesday, with arabica falling to a 1.5-year nearest-futures low and robusta falling to a 1-month low.

Expectations of a larger Brazilian coffee crop are weighing on prices. On May 7, the Coffee Trading Academy projected Brazil's 2026/27 coffee harvest will increase by 12% y/y to 71.4 million bags. On March 19, Marex Group Plc projected a record 2026/27 Brazilian coffee crop of 75.9 million bags, surpassing Sucafina's forecast of 75.4 million bags (+15.5% y/y). On March 12, StoneX raised its Brazil 2026/27 coffee production estimate to a record 75.3 million bags, up from a November estimate of 70.7 million bags. Meanwhile, StoneX projected the 2026 global coffee surplus will expand to 10 million bags from 1.8 million bags in 2025, the biggest surplus in 6 years.

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices. On May 9, Vietnam's National Statistics Office reported that Vietnam's 2026 coffee exports (Jan-Apr) rose by +15.8% y/y to 810,000 MT. Vietnam's 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT. Also, Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to a 4-year high of 1.76 MMT (29.4 million bags).

Smaller exports from Brazil are supportive of coffee prices. Last Tuesday, Cecafe reported that Brazil's April green coffee exports fell -1.3% y/y to 2.76 million bags.

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global coffee supplies and is bullish for prices. The closure of the Strait has tightened coffee supplies by increasing global shipping rates, insurance, fertilizer, and fuel costs, and raising costs for coffee importers and roasters.

As a bearish factor, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported on November 7 that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags. FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags. FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.

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