Coffee Holding Co. Inc. Full Year Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.40 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $2.22 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $96.28 million from $78.56 million last year.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.40 Mln. vs. $2.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $96.28 Mln vs. $78.56 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.