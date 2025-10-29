COFACE (COFAF) Price Target Increased by 20.64% to 21.05

The average one-year price target for COFACE (OTCPK:COFAF) has been revised to $21.05 / share. This is an increase of 20.64% from the prior estimate of $17.45 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.87 to a high of $25.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.67% from the latest reported closing price of $15.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in COFACE. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFAF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 14,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,585K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,491K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFAF by 14.12% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,084K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFAF by 24.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 933K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFAF by 11.30% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 796K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFAF by 19.46% over the last quarter.

