Coeur Mining to Report Q1 Earnings: How to Play the Stock?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE is expected to post year-over-year growth in earnings when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close.

The consensus mark for earnings has moved down over the past 60 days to 37 cents per share for the quarter. The figure indicates solid 236.4% year-over-year growth.

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CDE’s Earnings Surprise History

CDE’s earnings performance has been mixed in recent quarters. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 108.6%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for CDE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CDE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for CDE is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CDE currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped CDE's Q1 Performance

Coeur Mining entered 2026 on the back of a very strong operational and financial recovery in 2025, which is critical to the first-quarter 2026 performance. The company reported record fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of about $674.7 million and net income of $215 million, supported by higher production and strong gold and silver prices.

The last quarter likely reflected peak operational momentum driven by record production, strong free cash flow generation and improved balance sheet strength. This strong exit rate provides a favorable base for the first quarter of 2026. At the operational level, several mine-level dynamics are likely to have shaped first-quarter earnings. Growth at the Rochester mine and a full quarter contribution from the Las Chispas operation are expected to support production volumes in 2026.

However, the first quarter in mining is often seasonally weaker due to weather disruptions and maintenance cycles, which could have affected sequential performance even if year-over-year growth remains strong. It could see variability due to grade fluctuations, timing of ore sequencing and ongoing optimization efforts at these assets.

Precious metal prices are a key driver for the current quarter. The company benefited from elevated gold and silver prices through 2025, which significantly boosted revenue and margins. This is expected to have continued in the first quarter as well, with gold and silver prices being higher on a year-over-year basis during this period.

CDE Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of CDE are up 223.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 79.6% growth.

CDE has outpaced miners like Ero Copper Corp. ERO, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO and Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF, which have gained 98.4%, 93.3% and 204.8%, respectively, in the past year.

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CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 11.38X at a discount to industry's 21.5X.

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Investment Thesis for CDE Stock

Coeur Mining is well-positioned for strong momentum, with balanced exposure to gold and silver through Rochester and Las Chispas. Elevated gold prices enhance cash generation despite ongoing sustaining capital. Strategic investments in mine-life extension strengthen long-term reserve visibility and asset value. However, typical seasonal weakness, operational variability and potential fluctuations in gold and silver prices may limit sequential upside. Strong liquidity and reduced leverage enhance resilience and support ongoing growth investments, reinforcing a constructive near-term outlook despite short-term uncertainties.

Final Thoughts: Hold CDE Shares

The first quarter of 2026 for Coeur Mining is likely to reflect a transition from the exceptionally strong finish to 2025, with performance shaped by seasonal softness, mine-level variability and fluctuations in gold and silver prices. While production should remain supported by continued progress at Rochester and a full-quarter contribution from Las Chispas, factors such as weather disruptions, ore sequencing and optimization efforts could weigh on results. The company’s stronger balance sheet and liquidity position provide stability, even if realized pricing sees some volatility. The balance of resilient fundamentals and near-term uncertainties suggests that a hold stance is appropriate for investors.

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Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.