Coeur Mining Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: $49.0 million in Q4 vs. -$10.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17.5 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $210.1 million in Q4 vs. $207.8 million in the same period last year.

