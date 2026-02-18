Coeur Mining Inc. Reports Climb In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) reported earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $585.87 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $58.90 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $493.36 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 97.1% to $2.07 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

Coeur Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $585.87 Mln. vs. $58.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.07 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

