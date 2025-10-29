Coeur Mining Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $266.82 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $48.74 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.28 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 76.9% to $554.57 million from $313.48 million last year.

Coeur Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $266.82 Mln. vs. $48.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $554.57 Mln vs. $313.48 Mln last year.

