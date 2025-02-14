News & Insights

Coeur Finalizes SilverCrest Acquisition, Expanding Its Mining Portfolio

February 14, 2025 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) a US-based precious metals mining company, Friday announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of SilverCrest Metals Inc. under the terms of the definitive agreement announced in a joint news release on October 4, 2024.

As part of the Agreement, Coeur acquired all outstanding SilverCrest common shares, granting 1.6022 Coeur shares for each SilverCrest share. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 239,331,799 Coeur shares.

The company will provide further details on the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including 2025 production and cost guidance, alongside its Q4 and full-year 2024 results.

CDE is currently trading at $6.7 or 7.27% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

