Coeptis Therapeutics Secures Worldwide Rights To GEAR Cell Therapy Platform

(RTTNews) - Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP), Tuesday announced that it has secured exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to the GEAR (Gene Edited Antibody Resistant) Cell Therapy Platform from VyGen-Bio, Inc.

This platform is designed to modify natural killer or NK cells to improve cancer treatment, particularly in combination with monoclonal antibody therapies.

As part of the agreement, Coeptis has formed a majority-owned subsidiary, GEAR Therapeutics, to advance GEAR-modified NK cells (GEAR-NK) into first-in-human studies targeting a range of cancers and other therapeutic applications.

The GEAR platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapies by preventing NK cell neutralization, providing a promising new approach to immuno-oncology.

"We are thrilled to expand our ownership of the GEAR technology," said Dave Mehalick, CEO of Coeptis. "This platform has the potential to significantly impact cancer treatments, and we are excited to advance this innovative therapy for patients in need."

Currently, COEP is trading at $11.67, up by 7.06 percent on the Nasdaq.

