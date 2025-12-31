CODX Shares Dip Despite Australian Patent Grant for Co-Dx PCR Platform

CoDiagnostics CODX recently announced that the Australian Patent Office has granted a patent covering its new Co-Dx PCR platform, marking the first patent issued for this point-of-care technology.

From an investor perspective, the patent strengthens CODX’s long-term commercialization strategy by securing IP in a region that could become an important future market. While the platform is still under regulatory review and not yet available for sale, the milestone supports management’s push to expand global protection for its PCR technology as it targets decentralized and point-of-care testing opportunities.

Likely Trend of CODX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, CODX shares lost 21.1% at yesterday’s market closing. Shares of the company have lost 35.5% in the last six-month period against the industry’s 6.2% growth. The S&P 500 has gained 14.1% in the same time frame.

In the long run, the Australian patent strengthens CODX by securing defensible intellectual property around its point-of-care PCR platform, reducing competitive risk and protecting future commercialization potential. The added IP coverage enhances CODX’s leverage with potential partners and distributors while preserving pricing power and recurring revenue opportunities tied to instruments and consumables, supporting a more durable platform-driven growth story once regulatory approvals are in place.

CODX currently has a market capitalization of $13.9 million.



More on the News

CODX announced that the Australian Patent Office has granted Patent No. AU2022270084A1, marking the first issued patent for its new Co-Dx PCR platform. Filed in May 2022 and granted in June 2025, the patent provides broad protection covering the system and methods used for nucleic acid detection and analysis. The claims specifically include the design and operation of the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and its proprietary test cups, supporting high-quality PCR testing in point-of-care and decentralized settings rather than traditional labs.

From a strategic standpoint, securing patent protection in Australia strengthens the company’s global IP portfolio as it evaluates future commercialization and partnership opportunities in the region. The move is timely given Australia’s recent record flu season, which highlights growing demand for rapid and accessible molecular diagnostics.

The patent also supports the long-term commercial potential of the Co-Dx PCR Flu A/B, COVID, and RSV multiplex test, currently in clinical performance testing. While the platform remains under regulatory review and is not yet available for sale, the patent positions CODX to protect its technology and future revenue opportunities ahead of broader market entry.

Favorable Industry Prospects for CODX

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global molecular diagnostics market size was estimated at $18.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $25.59 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2026 to 2033.

Key drivers of this growth include ongoing technological advancements, a steadily aging population, and rising demand for precise, efficient genetic testing solutions.

Other Recent Developments for CODX

Recently, CODX announced that an in-silico analysis of the Co-Primers used in its Logix Smart ABC test demonstrated high homology across roughly 3,900 influenza sequences, supporting strong and consistent detection of influenza A, influenza B and COVID-19. Notably, the results confirmed comparable reactivity against the influenza A H3N2 subclade K, reinforcing confidence in the test’s robustness as flu strains evolve and highlighting the durability of CODX’s primer design in maintaining diagnostic accuracy over time.

